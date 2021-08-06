Advertisement

Tips for drivers, pedestrians with school starting Monday

New traffic signage, markings expected to reduce traffic accidents
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A shakeup could be coming to your daily routine.

“Come Monday there might be a pedestrian that hasn’t been there for the last year, and it might be a child,” said Lt. Michael Browett with the Reno Police Department.

School starts Monday for many in Northern Nevada - a return to normal families haven’t seen on a regular basis in nearly 17 months.

“This is going to be an adjustment to your environment and you’re going to see things you haven’t encountered over the past year due to the pandemic,” Lt. Browett added.

During the pandemic members of the City of Reno went around to a handful of schools in Washoe County looking to make traffic improvements. One of those changes can be found at the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and Evergreen Street near Double Diamond Elementary School. When pedestrians cross the street, the light for crossing traffic stays on a red arrow until it’s safe to turn.

“Because we have different eras of school zones out there we had different eras of traffic control,” said Kurt Dietrich with the City of Reno. “When going out (to the 44 public schools) we looked at the signage and the pavement markings to make sure it meets federal standards.”

Dietrich and his team replaced 600 signs and pavement markings around town to make driving and walking safer.

There are other tips to keep in mind: plan a route the Sunday before school, be aware of busy times - typically an hour before school starts, and an hour after it ends, and put down your phones and take out your headphones.

Whether you’re a driver or a pedestrian remember the slogan Locked Eyes Save Lives.

“When drivers and pedestrians lock eyes with each other there’s a quick non-verbal communication of ‘I see you, you see me, and we’re on the same page as to what’s about to happen,’” said Lt. Browett.

The speed limit is reduced to 15 miles per hour in school zones.

