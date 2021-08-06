Advertisement

Reno man wins $25,000 in Vax Nevada drawing

Vax Nevada Days
Vax Nevada Days(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:40 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Alvin C. from Reno won $25,000 in the latest Vax Nevada drawing announced Thursday in Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the winners from the Carpenters Union Hall in Las Vegas. Nevadans who get at least one COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered. U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined Sisolak for the fifth Vax Nevada announcements.

Winners will be announced every Thursday through Aug. 26, when the $1 million winner is announced.

Other Northern Nevada winners announced were Boyd P. from Spring Creek and Hayden B. from Reno, who each won $1,000; and Juan Luis G. from Sparks and Sunny S. from Reno, who each won $5,000 college savings accounts.

Vax Nevada rules: https://www.vaxnevadadays.org/official-rules.

