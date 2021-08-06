Advertisement

‘Put on your mask!’ Gloria Estefan reimagines hit song for PSA

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH (CNN) - A catchy, classic dance tune is being used to inspire Miami Beach residents to mask up and vaccinate.

A new public service announcement by the City of Miami Beach features Gloria Estefan singing “Put on your mask” to the tune of her 1989 hit “Get on Your Feet.”

Estefan partnered with the city to make the video. They hope it encourages everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The video also features rapper-producer DJ Khaled and Miami Beach Police Chief richard clements.

Masks are currently required in all the city’s indoor city facilities.

The state of Florida is currently an epicenter of a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
‘I know you’re frustrated. I am too’: Gov. Sisolak addresses mask mandate
Reno Police are looking for three people who may have witnessed a fight on Casazza Drive.
Reno Detectives looking for witnesses to a fatal fight
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Dixie Fire: Fire now 432,813 acres, could threaten State Route 44
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Victorian Avenue in Sparks late Wednesday,...
Investigators: Man shot by Sparks Officers was armed
The scene of a Sparks shooting at Hymer Avenue and 21st Street.
One shot in southwest Sparks area

Latest News

President Joe Biden called on Americans to get vaccinated and wear masks when recommended: "All...
Biden: America can beat the delta variant
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show
Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron...
Norwegian Cruise Line challenges Florida passenger vaccine law
Health officials in Washoe County again urged those who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to...
Delta variant: 133 new cases, 1 new death in Washoe County