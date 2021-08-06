Advertisement

Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:15 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Officials say five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois.

Fire crews were called to the building before 3 a.m. Friday and reported finding two children already dead.

The three other children were found unconscious and were eventually pronounced dead. Fire officials say the children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old and belonged to the same family.

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan says the children’s mother had left the home to pick up another adult from work.

The cause of the fire in East St. Louis, which is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
‘I know you’re frustrated. I am too’: Gov. Sisolak addresses mask mandate
Reno Police are looking for three people who may have witnessed a fight on Casazza Drive.
Reno Detectives looking for witnesses to a fatal fight
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Victorian Avenue in Sparks late Wednesday,...
Investigators: Man shot by Sparks Officers was armed
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Dixie Fire: 100+ buildings destroyed in Greenville area; fire now 361,812 acres
The scene of a Sparks shooting at Hymer Avenue and 21st Street.
One shot in southwest Sparks area

Latest News

Asst. Fire Chief George McClellan reacts to house fire that kills multiple children in East St....
'It's tough:' Children left alone die in house fire
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Part of a Maui mansion is seen from a street in Kihei, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The...
$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market