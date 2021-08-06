Mourner: Nevada trooper killed in chase had ‘warrior spirit’

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who died in the line of duty last week was remembered as a soft-spoken family man with a warrior spirit growing up in rural Massachusetts and living since 2008 in the Las Vegas area.

Trooper Micah David May specialized in identifying and arresting impaired drivers and won a Medal of Valor in 2014. He was posthumously awarded another on Friday.

His best friend called him a true silent guardian who loved his wife and son and daughter.

May died July 29 from injuries he received when he was struck by a fleeing vehicle two days earlier on busy Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

