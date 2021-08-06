More homes coming onto Reno-area housing market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More homes are coming onto the Reno-area market for sale and the median sales price for homes were unchanged from the previous month, the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said Friday.

The number of homes increased 23 percent in July compared to June, the report said.

The median sales price for a single-family home was $530,000 in July, unchanged from June.

Homes were on the market for an average of 15 days before they sold.

Gary MacDonald, Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors president, said buyers are finding a better selection of homes.

“The region saw 718 new listings of single-family homes during the month compared with 627 sales,” MacDonald said in a statement.

Reno and North Valleys:

There were 431 sales of existing single-family homes, down 9.3 percent from 2020 and down 6.9 percent from June. The median sale price was $554,000, a 20.5 percent increase from 2020 and a 0.7 increase from June. The existing condominium/townhome median sale price in July was $325,000, up 21 percent from 2020.

Sparks and Spanish Springs:

There were 196 existing single-family homes sold, a decrease of 9.3 percent from 2020 and a 10.1 percent increase from June. The median sale price for existing family residence was $500,000, a 20.4 percent increase from 2020 and a 4 percent increase from the previous month. Existing condominium/townhomes had a median sales price of $259,000, up 4 percent from 2020.

Fernley:

There were 69 existing single-family homes sold, a 30 percent increase from 2020 and a 5.5 percent decrease from June. The median sales price was $355,000, unchanged from June and a 26 percent increase from 2020.

