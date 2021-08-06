Lyon County commissioners name justice complex after Trump

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) – Lyon County commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday to name the county justice complex the Donald J. Trump Justice Complex.

The complex houses the jail, the court and the sheriff’s office.

A plaque memorializing the name will be paid for through private donations and not public funds, the county said in a Facebook post.

Commissioners Vida Keller, Ken Gray and Dave Hockaday voted yes. Commissioners Wes Henderson and Robert Jacobson voted no.

A proclamation credits Trump with filling hundreds of federal judicial positions and enforcing U.S. immigration laws, The Associated Press reported.

In the 2020 election, Trump got 20,914 votes in Lyon County compared to President Joe Biden’s 8,473.

