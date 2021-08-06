Advertisement

Food Truck Friday canceled because of poor air quality

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Organizers have canceled Food Truck Friday at Idlewild Park for Aug. 6 because of poor air quality in the Reno-Sparks area.

In a Facebook post, organizers said:

“It is with great sadness that Food Truck Friday is cancelled today due to health and safety issues with smoke and air quality and the tragic loss of so communities and life.”

They also said the decision was made to keep customers and vendors safe from an unhealthy environment.

Organizers are looking forward to next week’s event happening as planned.

The smoke and ash is from the Dixie Fire burning in Plumas, Lassen and Butte counties.

Air quality is expected to remain in the unhealthy range on Saturday.

