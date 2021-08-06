Eddy House has open house to show off new facilities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Eddy House held an open house Thursday to mark the final phase of capital improvements to the 888 Willow St. facility.

Through these facilities, the Eddy House will provide expanded services to homeless, runaway, foster and at-risk youth. A goal is to end youth homelessness in Northern Nevada.

In the past six months, the Eddy House provided 5,746 bed nights to youth, said Gilly Quinn, director of marketing and events.

“We wouldn’t be in this new 16,000-square-foot building if it weren’t for the support of members in our community,” Quinn said in a statement. “This building is giving youth a safe opportunity to get off the streets and we are excited to invite our community into the facility to see where the impact and change happens.”

The Eddy House was founded in 2011. It expects to serve 650 people in 2021.

