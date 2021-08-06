Advertisement

Delta variant: 133 new cases, 1 new death in Washoe County

Health officials in Washoe County again urged those who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to get one to protect against the Delta variant.
Health officials in Washoe County again urged those who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to get one to protect against the Delta variant.(KY3)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health officials in Washoe County on Friday reported 133 new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant and one new death.

The patient who died is a man in his 30s who did not have an underlying health condition.

There have been 694 COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County since March 2020 – four of those cases were confirmed to have the Delta variant, and none of the four had received a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said.

There are now a total of 435 cases of the Delta variant in Washoe County. Of the 435 Delta cases, 35 were hospitalized and eight were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of the 35 hospitalized cases, five received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The current seven-day average is 131 new COVID-19 cases a day in Washoe County. These levels exceed the number of cases at the peak of the July 2020 surge (98.4) and are similar to levels experienced last October 2020 as we were entering the November surge, officials said.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have also doubled over the last week. The regional risk meter is now at orange, high risk, and is moving toward red, very high risk.

Health officials again urged those who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to get one.

It is available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. Sign up for an appointment here.

Local pharmacies and grocery stores are offering the vaccine as well. See a full list here.

