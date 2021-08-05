Advertisement

‘We did it’: Crouser’s gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa

Ryan Crouser, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the men's shot put at the...
Ryan Crouser, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the men's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:10 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title. It was a tribute to his late grandfather.

The American world record-holder even wrote a note days before the competition in the Tokyo Games that predicted the gold medal.

Larry Crouser, his grandfather, died shortly before Ryan left for Tokyo.

It was years ago in Larry Crouser’s backyard that Ryan attempted his first toss with the heavy metal ball that would shape his life.

In the heat at Olympic Stadium, Crouser took the lead on his first attempt and saved his best for his final one.

On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 meters to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games.

U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

That was the exact same podium as five years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The 28-year-old Crouser went 22.52 meters when he won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Crouser is already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark on June 18 at the U.S. Olympic trials. His throw that evening went 23.37 meters.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

NHP and WCSO investigate the discovery of a dead body in a vehicle on I-80 near Vista Blvd.
Woman found dead in vehicle on I-80 in Sparks
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Dixie Fire levels Greenville east of Lake Almanor; Lassen Co. evacuations
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
TRUCKEE PLANE CRASH: All 6 victims now identified
Olympic medalist Krysta Palmer talks with KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond upon returning to the...
Olympic medalist returns home to Carson City
The Teamsters has walked out on strike against Keolis, affecting RTC bus service in Washoe...
RTC releases contingency plan while drivers strike

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s new eviction moratorium faces legality doubts
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Raging wildfire destroys much of California Gold Rush town
Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden’s campaign promises
Alexander Martinez says he fled from homophobia, government persecution and the notorious MS-13...
Immigrant detentions rise despite Biden’s campaign promises
The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than 93% of new cases.
Debate continues on mask mandates as delta variant takes over