US plans 50% more mustang roundups due to Western drought

Wild horse roundup
Wild horse roundup(Gray DC/American Wild Horse Campaign)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Federal land managers have begun efforts to capture about 50% more horses than they originally planned this year on rangeland across the West because of severe drought conditions.

The emergency roundups that began Sunday and Monday target about 6,000 additional animals primarily in Nevada, Oregon and Colorado.

The Bureau of Land Management says the expanded effort concentrates on places where “chronic overpopulation” of the herds already has stretched the available food and water to its limits.

Horse protection advocates say the emergency roundups are being driven by pressure from ranchers who don’t want mustangs competing with their livestock for limited forage and water.

