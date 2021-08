RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Low pressure is on track to move over Northern California and Nevada today bringing gusty winds, a dry air mass and cooler temperatures. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect due to critical fire danger impacts and choppy lake conditions will warrant a Lake Wind Advisory. Smoke and haze returns tomorrow through the weekend.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

