Structures burn in River Fire near Colfax; thousands evacuated

COLFAX, Calif. (KOLO) -An estimated 35 to 40 structures were burned Wednesday by the River Fire burning in Placer and Nevada counties near Colfax, Calif.

Cal Fire said the fire started along the Bear River about noon Wednesday and burned towards Colfax and then also burned into Nevada County.

During a Wednesday evening briefing, Cal Fire said it was 1,400 acres.

In Placer County, about 2,400 people were evacuated.

In Nevada County, there were about 4,200 people under either an evacuation order or warning.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.