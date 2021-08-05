Advertisement

Structures burn in River Fire near Colfax; thousands evacuated

The River Fire. Photo by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention.
The River Fire. Photo by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention.(Cal Fire)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLFAX, Calif. (KOLO) -An estimated 35 to 40 structures were burned Wednesday by the River Fire burning in Placer and Nevada counties near Colfax, Calif.

Cal Fire said the fire started along the Bear River about noon  Wednesday and burned towards Colfax and then also burned into Nevada County.

During a Wednesday evening briefing, Cal Fire said it was 1,400 acres.

In Placer County, about 2,400 people were evacuated.

In Nevada County, there were about 4,200 people under either an evacuation order or warning.

