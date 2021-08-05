Sheriff cites ‘misinformation’ about Lake Tahoe bear killing

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies at Lake Tahoe have released additional details about the June shooting of a bear at a rental home in an effort to dispel what they say is misinformation about what led to the animal’s death.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement Tuesday that the man who told them he shot the bear in self-defense was pushed to the ground by the animal inside the residence in Meyers.

It said the man was visiting the area and not an off-duty law enforcement officer as some have speculated.

