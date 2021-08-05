Advertisement

Reno man guilty of having sex with intellectually challenged woman

Jeffrey Michael Richards
Jeffrey Michael Richards(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces two life sentences in prison with a chance for parole after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a mentally challenged 21-year-old woman.

Jeffery Michael Richards, 50, will be sentenced Oct. 6 on two counts of sexual assault, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office reported.

The case began with an August 2019 investigation into reports that Richards, a Tier 3 sex offender, had sex with the intellectually disabled woman in July 2019 and August 2019.

The prosecutor said at trial the woman told Richards she did not want to have sex.

