Reno Detectives looking for witnesses to a fatal fight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for three people who may have witnessed a fight on July 17, 2021 that left one person dead.

The fight happened in a parking lot on Casazza Drive, near the Alibi Lounge and Los 4 Vientos.

One of the two people involved in the fight subsequently died on July 31st. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the death as Eduardo Orellana, 21, of Federal Way, Washington.

Anyone with information should call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2677, or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Reno Police are looking for three people who may have witnessed a fight on Casazza Drive. (Reno Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.