One shot in southwest Sparks area

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department reports one person suffered a gunshot wound Wednesday night in the Conductor Heights area of Sparks south of Interstate 80.

The person is at a hospital being treated and was conscious and alert, but police had no other information on the person’s condition.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Hymer Avenue and 21st Street. Police have made no arrests, but do not believe the residents in the area are in danger.

Police have the streets closed for investigation but people who live in he area can be let in if hey identify themselves as residents.

