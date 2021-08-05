Advertisement

One shot in southwest Sparks area

The scene of a Sparks shooting at Hymer Avenue an 21st Street.
The scene of a Sparks shooting at Hymer Avenue an 21st Street.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department reports one person suffered a gunshot wound Wednesday night in the Conductor Heights area of Sparks south of Interstate 80.

The person is at a hospital being treated and was conscious and alert, but police had no other information on the person’s condition.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Hymer Avenue and 21st Street. Police have made no arrests, but do not believe the residents in the area are in danger.

Police have the streets closed for investigation but people who live in he area can be let in if hey identify themselves as residents.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP and WCSO investigate the discovery of a dead body in a vehicle on I-80 near Vista Blvd.
Woman found dead in vehicle on I-80 in Sparks
The Teamsters has walked out on strike against Keolis, affecting RTC bus service in Washoe...
RTC releases contingency plan while drivers strike
Debra Ann Patterson.
Missing at-risk Reno woman found safe
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Dixie Fire levels Greenville east of Lake Almanor; Lassen Co. evacuations
Reno Police Department
Man suffers major injuries in early-morning shooting

Latest News

During the month of August the Savage Mystic Gallery will feature art from Rwanda.
Rwandan art exhibit
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Dixie Fire levels Greenville east of Lake Almanor; Lassen Co. evacuations
Art from Rwanda on display at the Savage Mystic Gallery in midtown Reno.
Art from Rwanda featured at midtown gallery
The River Fire. Photo by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention.
Structures burn in River Fire near Colfax; thousands evacuated