Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A shooting involving a Sparks police officer is under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun near Victorian Square around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Damon O’Connell with the Sparks Police Department said the officer engaged the suspect and eventually shot them.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were hurt.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.