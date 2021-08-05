New restrictions require masks in Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive Wednesday outlining the use of masks in Nevada schools.

Statewide, all school staff must wear face coverings when inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, all kindergarten through 12th-grade students and school staff throughout Nevada must wear face coverings while on school buses, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

In Washoe and Clark counties, all kindergarten through 12th grade must wear face coverings while inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status unless granted an exemption.

The Washoe County School District said it is looking at ways to implement mask breaks during the school day. For most students, school resumes Aug. 8.

In Washoe County, parents, visitors, volunteers, vendors, and guests who are unable or unwilling to wear face coverings exemptions will not be allowed on school buses or inside school buildings.

For the remaining 15 counties, the schools will adopt a policy when face coverings will be required for students in school buildings or on campuses. It must not conflict with the governor’s emergency order.

If there is an outbreak in a school, universal face masks will be required until a health district or state health department determines the outbreak is over.

Weekly regular testing will be required in county school districts, charter schools and private schools for all students, staff and volunteers who are not fully vaccinated and who are involved in traveling to other schools or venues outside of the county for athletics and activities.

LINK: Guidance guidelines

