Murder charge in South Lake Tahoe beating death

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -One man is charged with murder in the December 2019 death of a man found beaten to death in a South Lake Tahoe home.

Alan Isaias Martinez-Perez, 24, is accused of the Dec. 15, 2019, death of Jorge Lemus Campos, 61.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department was called to his home in the 1000 block of Lodi Avenue and an autopsy determined Campos died from blunt force trauma.

SLTPD also arrested Shannon Cecilia Simpson, 26, for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The pair are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in El Dorado County Superior Court in South Lake Tahoe.

