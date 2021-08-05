Advertisement

Girl receives 42 stitches after suspected shark attack in Maryland

Family members of a 12-year-old girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack...
Family members of a 12-year-old girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland. Town officials say they are consulting experts and aren’t ruling out marine life.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:50 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Family members of a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video contains content that may disturb some viewers.

Jordan Prushinski and her family told WBRE-TV that they were on vacation Monday at the beach in Ocean City when Jordan went into knee-deep water.

She was swimming with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.

Her mother says other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid.

With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound, and Jordan’s family took her to a hospital. Jordan’s mother says a doctor confirmed the wound was from a shark bite.

The town of Ocean City says officials are consulting experts and aren’t ruling out marine life.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP and WCSO investigate the discovery of a dead body in a vehicle on I-80 near Vista Blvd.
Woman found dead in vehicle on I-80 in Sparks
The Teamsters has walked out on strike against Keolis, affecting RTC bus service in Washoe...
RTC releases contingency plan while drivers strike
Debra Ann Patterson.
Missing at-risk Reno woman found safe
Reno Police Department
Man suffers major injuries in early-morning shooting
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Dixie Fire continues to grow; videos show destruction in Greenville

Latest News

Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Dixie Fire continues to grow; videos show destruction in Greenville
At least 10 dead in van crash in Texas
Former major leaguers coach next generation of ballplayers
Former major leaguers coach next generation of ballplayers
RTC bus strike
RTC Riders Scramble for Alternatives Due To Strike