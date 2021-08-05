Advertisement

Former major leaguers coach next generation of ballplayers

Chris Aguila, Chris Gimenez, Aces, Northern Nevada Baseball Club hold camp
Chris Aguila, Chris Gimenez, Aces, Northern Nevada Baseball Club hold camp
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Molding the next wave of pro ballplayers.

“These kids get to come out to a beautiful ballpark in our hometown and have a chance to talk to former major leaguers and have an opportunity to get coached by a lot of guys that have been really integral in this community,” said former MLB catcher, Chris Gimenez.

Thursday morning former Nevada Wolf Pack baseball player, and ten-year MLB vet, Chris Gimenez, and McQueen star and Florida Marlins and New York Mets infielder, Chris Aguila, wrapped up a baseball camp for 100 Northern Nevada kids.

The Reno Aces and Northern Nevada Baseball Club also pitched in to make the event happen.

“(We’re) making sure that youth is not only involved but educated as well, said Aces COO Doug Raftery of the camp. “This is not a camp that’s for babysitting.”

Aguila said getting outside before school starts was also a good reason to hold the camp.

“You got a lot of working parents out there. It’s summer time. There’s a lot of time to kill. There’s no better way to kill that time than getting your kids active and doing whatever sport it is that they enjoy.”

Drill stations included throwing, base running, hitting, and fielding. This is the first baseball camp at Greater Nevada Field since 2016. The goal was to instill good baseball habits, and get campers to learn life lessons as well.

“We see professional baseball players make so many plays look so easy and there’s a lot of the behind the scenes legwork stuff that goes into that,” Gimenez said. “That’s one thing we’ve been really big on.”

Aguila and Gimenez hope they can hold more camps in the future.

