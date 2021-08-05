Art from Rwanda featured at midtown gallery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Savage Mystic is a new art gallery in midtown, located at 538 South Virginia Street near California Avenue. Before it even opened, the staff has had a partnership with artists from Rwanda. The gallery collaborates with the artists to exchange pieces and ideas while raising money for worthy causes in that country.

One of those artists, Niyonsenga Pacifique, visited our area five years ago. From higher priced pieces for collectors to affordable art for your home or business, along with handmade crafts; there’s something for every style.

“We are very excited. Kind of different from what we did last time because we brought new art, we brought new styles, and I have my brother with me who is a musician as well, so we are very excited to see what’s going to happen,” said Niyonsenga.

This special exhibit will be on display during the entire month of August. On the 21st, there will be a celebration with live music at the gallery from 6 to 9 p.m.

A piece created by featured artist Niyonsenga Pacifique. (KOLO/Dan Pyke)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.