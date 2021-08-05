Advertisement

Amazon pushes back its return-to-office date

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE - Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the more contagious delta variant.

Unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft and other tech giants, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. Instead, the company said Thursday that unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks in the office.

The surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus has upended many companies’ plans to bring office workers back this fall, a drive already complicated by efforts to accommodate widespread employee preference for flexible remote work policies, and debates over how to handle vaccine and masking policies.

Other companies that have postponed reopening plans include Microsoft, Google, Twitter and Lyft.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Florida, Georgia, Louisiana account for nearly 40% of U.S. hospitalizations

— Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus and delta variant

— Tokyo hits record 5,042 daily cases as infections surge during Olympics

— US plans to require COVID-19 shots for international travelers

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP and WCSO investigate the discovery of a dead body in a vehicle on I-80 near Vista Blvd.
Woman found dead in vehicle on I-80 in Sparks
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Dixie Fire: New evacuations issued in Plumas and Lassen counties
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
TRUCKEE PLANE CRASH: All 6 victims now identified
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Victorian Avenue in Sparks late Wednesday,...
Investigators: Man shot by Sparks Officers was armed
The scene of a Sparks shooting at Hymer Avenue and 21st Street.
One shot in southwest Sparks area

Latest News

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Amber Alert canceled; Wisconsin baby with medical condition is safe
President Joe Biden says "May their souls rest in peace and rise in glory."
Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders
President Joe Biden says "May their souls rest in peace and rise in glory."
Biden: May the fallen officers rest in peace
Averyauna Enoch
Averyauna Enoch guilty of murdering her stepdaughter
President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales