Woman found dead in vehicle on I-80 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Sparks.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers reportedly discovered a woman with a gunshot wound in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were then called in to take over the investigation. According to investigators, the woman died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was also found in the vehicle with the victim.

One lane of the highway is blocked while authorities investigate and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

