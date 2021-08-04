Advertisement

Wednesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:24 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect hot temperatures today into the upper 90′s and triple digits. A trough moving into Northern California will bring gusty winds and dry conditions into the region which means fire danger conditions through Thursday evening. A red flag warning will remain in effect with impacts to high profile vehicles and our area lakes. Southwest winds will pick up during this warning for tomorrow with low humidity values.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

