Truckee Tahoe Air Show canceled following July plane crash

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Truckee Tahoe Airport District announced Wednesday that the 2021 Air Show and Family Festival is canceled following the July 26 plane crash that left six people dead.

The District made the decision by consensus at their July 28 Board of Directors meeting.

In a statement posted on the Truckee Tahoe Air Show’s website, general manager of the airport district, Kevin Smith, said:

In an abundance of caution, as well as respect for those most affected by the accident, the Airport District Board and Airport Staff agree that the cancelation of the 2021 Air Show is in the best interest of the community and District.

The FAA says the twin-engine aircraft that originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho went down as the pilot was trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

