Soulful Seeds offering seeds and garlic this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are a gardener, or want to learn how to start, Soulful Seeds will be providing seeds and garlic at a charity sale on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2130 Lander Street.

The seeds are all available for a suggested donation.

The garlic is unique, according to Soulful Seeds co-founder, Earstin Whitten, “It is heirloom garlic. It is not something you can find in a store. It has been passed from generation to generation. It’s an excellent product to teach people how to garden.”

Garlic is fairly simple to raise. You plant it in the fall and let it grow over the winter.

The money raised by the sale will be used by Soulful Seeds to start their community garden at the “Our Place” campus on Glendale.

Soulful Seeds is a KOLOCares Pillar Partner.

Rendering of the Soulful Seeds community garden. (KOLO)

