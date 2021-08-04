Advertisement

Olympic medalist returns home to Carson City

By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:48 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City native and Olympic bronze medalist Krysta Palmer is home.

Her plane landed at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Tuesday, August 3 around 3:30 p.m.

Moments after touching down her United Airlines flight was greeted by a water salute.

A large crowd of more than 100 people waited to greet Palmer and her coach Jian Li You.

Palmer’s face communicated grace, confidence, and gratitude as she saw and heard the rapturous applause from the group gathered to welcome her home.

“To see this, Oh My God. It’s amazing. I really appreciate it,” You said.

Palmer made her way through the large crowd allowing people to hold her medal and taking pictures with fans before finally making her way to a stage to address her adoring supporters.

“It’s just really honestly unbelievable that I’m here speaking in front of you all that I just got back from the Olympic games,” said Palmer as the crowd erupted in cheering and applause leaving her smiling and speechless.

A Reno City representative read a proclamation from Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, “...do hereby proclaim Tuesday, August 3, 2021 today as Krysta Palmer day”.

This caps off some extremely impressive honors.

Palmer is the first individual female medalist for USA diving since 2000 and the first in her event of 3-meter springboard since 1988.She was the only USA diver to qualify for two events.

Her coach made China’s dive team in 1980, but she never got to compete because of boycotts and coach You is the first ever female coach on team USA Olympic diving staff making Palmer’s bronze metal even more special.

Palmer didn’t start diving until college, which is highly unusual for anyone able to even qualify for the Olympics and her Chinese competitors who won gold and silver medals practiced 10 hours a day six days a week.

Palmer only practiced two hours for five days a week because of pool times and injuries to her knees.

“All the judges after all they came to me they say, ‘She is the most beautiful diver of all over the Chinese,” coach You said.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Evening Anchor Noah Bond asked Palmer what was going through her mind during the last dive she had to deliver to metal in the Olympics.

She responded, “I just walked into it with some confidence and stepped on the board and in the back of my mind and under my breath I’m saying, ‘You got this!”

Palmer and her coach say they’re considering another run at the Olympics in three years.

In the meantime, you’re invited to celebrate Palmer’s Olympic success. The Carson Valley Swim Center is hosting a homecoming celebration this Sunday August 8 at their facility at 1600 Highway 88 in Minden from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

