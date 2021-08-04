Advertisement

More than 300 pounds of trash removed from Lake Tahoe in one day

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Keeping Tahoe clean and blue. That is the goal as divers pull thousands of pounds of trash from 72 miles of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline.

The SCUBA Dive team that started the trash recovery effort in May reached their first milestone in the effort, completing the clean-up effort on Tahoe’s east shore.

On Wednesday, the divers provided an update about the effort from Sand Harbor State Park, the kind of trash collected and how the community can help.

According to the dive team, on the first day of the clean up, they removed over 300 pounds of trash from Lake Tahoe.

Led by the nonprofit Clean Up The Lake, the effort was made possible by a $100,000 matching donation from Tahoe Blue Vodka, contributions from more than 135 Tahoe Fund donors including Vail Resorts, and the Nevada Division of State Lands’ Lake Tahoe License Plate program and other local grant giving foundations.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP and WCSO investigate the discovery of a dead body in a vehicle on I-80 near Vista Blvd.
Woman found dead in vehicle on I-80 in Sparks
The Teamsters has walked out on strike against Keolis, affecting RTC bus service in Washoe...
RTC releases contingency plan while drivers strike
Debra Ann Patterson.
Missing at-risk Reno woman found safe
Reno Police Department
Man suffers major injuries in early-morning shooting
Firefighter working on the Dixie Fire on July 22.
Dixie Fire: No additional buildings burned, now at 274,000 acres

Latest News

The 2021 Truckee Tahoe Air Show is canceled following last month's deadly plane crash.
Truckee Tahoe Air Show canceled following July plane crash
Night Shift of the Beckwourth Complex fire near Diamond Face and Sugar Loaf on July 13, 2021.
Local Assistance Center will open for residents affected by Beckwourth and Dixie Fires
The Teamsters has walked out on strike against Keolis, affecting RTC bus service in Washoe...
RTC releases contingency plan while drivers strike
Firefighter working on the Dixie Fire on July 22.
Dixie Fire: No additional buildings burned, now at 274,000 acres