More than 300 pounds of trash removed from Lake Tahoe in one day

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Keeping Tahoe clean and blue. That is the goal as divers pull thousands of pounds of trash from 72 miles of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline.

The SCUBA Dive team that started the trash recovery effort in May reached their first milestone in the effort, completing the clean-up effort on Tahoe’s east shore.

On Wednesday, the divers provided an update about the effort from Sand Harbor State Park, the kind of trash collected and how the community can help.

According to the dive team, on the first day of the clean up, they removed over 300 pounds of trash from Lake Tahoe.

Led by the nonprofit Clean Up The Lake, the effort was made possible by a $100,000 matching donation from Tahoe Blue Vodka, contributions from more than 135 Tahoe Fund donors including Vail Resorts, and the Nevada Division of State Lands’ Lake Tahoe License Plate program and other local grant giving foundations.

