Local Assistance Center will open for residents affected by Beckwourth and Dixie Fires

QUINCY, Calif. (KOLO) - People affected by the Beckwourth Complex Fires and the Dixie Fires can get assistance from multiple agencies all at one location.

Plumas County is opening a Local Assistance Center (LAC) from Thursday, August 5th to Saturday, August 7th at the old Probation Building at 1446 East Main Street in Quincy. The LAC will be open those days from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.

The LAC will provide resources and support for the recovery from the fire. The agencies that will be present include:

Department of Motor Vehicles

Franchise Tax Board

Department of Insurance

Contractors State Licensing Board

Housing and Community Development

United Way of Northern California

Plumas County Public Health

Plumas County Building

Plumas County Planning

Plumas County Public Works

Plumas County Assessor

Plumas County Clerk-Recorder

Environmental Health

Behavioral Health

Social Services

Veteran’s Services

For more information, call (530) 283-3734

