Local Assistance Center will open for residents affected by Beckwourth and Dixie Fires
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY, Calif. (KOLO) - People affected by the Beckwourth Complex Fires and the Dixie Fires can get assistance from multiple agencies all at one location.
Plumas County is opening a Local Assistance Center (LAC) from Thursday, August 5th to Saturday, August 7th at the old Probation Building at 1446 East Main Street in Quincy. The LAC will be open those days from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.
The LAC will provide resources and support for the recovery from the fire. The agencies that will be present include:
- Department of Motor Vehicles
- Franchise Tax Board
- Department of Insurance
- Contractors State Licensing Board
- Housing and Community Development
- United Way of Northern California
- Plumas County Public Health
- Plumas County Building
- Plumas County Planning
- Plumas County Public Works
- Plumas County Assessor
- Plumas County Clerk-Recorder
- Environmental Health
- Behavioral Health
- Social Services
- Veteran’s Services
For more information, call (530) 283-3734
