Final days of CHA back to school vaccine clinics

By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:09 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The pandemic caused many to have fallen behind with necessary immunization shots.

The back-to-school season means all students need to have their shot records up to date. The Community Health Alliance is providing clinics for families in Washoe County this week, just in time for the first day of school on Monday.

The clinics are offering free and low-cost vaccinations and registration and walk-ins appointments are available.

Children five years or older are eligible. Parents are highly encouraged to get those vaccinations taken care of as soon as possible.

Jenn Wheeler, CHA Pharmacy Officer said now is the best time to get your kids’ shots taken care of,

“I strongly recommend you get your children vaccinated before school starts, I really think there is going to be a strong increase with people coming after school has already started and it’s going to be very hard to get your child in.”

There will be a final back-to-school clinic hosted by the Community Health Alliance on Saturday, August 14 at the Washoe County Health District.

To register for an appointment, it is available online at chanevada.org

