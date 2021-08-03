Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

This week will be dry and very hot to start. Many spots will be around 100 on Tuesday afternoon. Breezy, cooler weather will move into the area midweek and temperatures will cool to around average through the weekend. The increased wind and very dry air will mean extreme fire weather danger. Be careful out there. Smoke and haze will also drift our way at times from the Dixie Fire. -Jeff

