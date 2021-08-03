Silver State Sights - Camel Safari Las Vegas

MESQUITE, Nev. (KOLO) - It may not be a place you would expect to find a zoo.

Located about an hour from Nevada’s largest city and just west of Mesquite, Camel Safari Las Vegas gives you a chance to see animals up close and personal.

“There are lots of camels there, They have many spectacular, sometimes rare, animals for you to see,” explained Carol Kolson of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce.

“We get on a bus and drive around the property. We show you the animals and explain why they do what they do. Hands on when appropriate,” said owner Guy Seeklus.

Seeklus is happy to show you around and tell you all you need to know about the different creatures he has on his property.

On your tour you’ll find a porcupine, New Guinea singing dogs, and even a sloth. But of course it’s the camels that are the main attraction. And there is a common misperception about camels that Seeklus wanted to clear up.

“People think the humps are full of water. It’s not. It’s fat, and lots of it!”

And while you can touch the camels, it’s important to point out that Seeklus says riding them is not an option.

If you want to check out camel safari on your next trip to Las Vegas, you need to go online and book your tour.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.