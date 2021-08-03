School supplies provided for foster kids in Washoe County

Sparks, Nev. (KOLO) -Giving back as kids head back to school....

Thanks to a hefty grant provided by the William Pennington Foundation, the Family Engagement Center of Washoe County is able to provide school supplies for 400 foster kids this upcoming school year.

The center’s supervisor Jesse Brown says it’s already critical need that has been impacted by the pandemic.

“We want kids to have as much normalcy as possible in foster care,” explained Brown. “So we want them to have the same backpacks as their friends and peers have, the same sort of supplies, things like that.”

From an assortment of markers, to tissues and even hand sanitizer, staff spent time boxing everything up with care.

“We really wanted to make this an event where kids can pick out their own things and be happy with what they pick out,” added Brown.

The Family Engagement Center isn’t quite done yet....

“So, we have about 260 to 270 backpacks. We anticipate going out and purchasing more, as soon as we find out what the hot tickets items are and as soon as we deplete the amount we have now and get the remaining for the 130 kids we need to supply for.”

The Family Engagement Center will start handing out supplies for foster families August 3rd, that’s Tuesday through Friday, August 13, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Brown says help is always welcomed whether that’s donating supplies or helping foster a child.

If you’d like to help, you can call Jesse Brown at Family Engagement Center at 775-352-3230.

