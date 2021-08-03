RTC drivers walk out on strike

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reginal Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) confirms to KOLO 8 that their bus drivers have gone on strike.

The drivers, who are represented by Teamsters Local 533 are actually employed by Keolis.

An RTC spokesperson says the RTC and Keolis are working to get passengers to their destinations.

We will have more on this developing situation.

