Renown Health opens care traffic control center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new Renown Health Transfer and Operations Center is now open. The state-of-the-art facility acts as a traffic control center for patient care and is the first of its kind in the northern Nevada region.

The logistics command center is staffed 24/7 and constantly tracks the movement and needs of patients in the Renown Health system. Director Melanie Morris says the intent is to make sure people get routed to the best possible option for their health care.

“The goal of this room is to get patients to receive the care they need at the right place in the health system spectrum, at the right time and as efficiently as possible,” said Morris.

There are a combination of nurses and non-clinician staff who field calls and help route patients in the Transfer and Operations Center. This includes offering virtual health outreach. Renown Director of Telehealth, Mitchell Fong, says he hopes this center creates more opportunities for people living in rural communities to access the care they need.

“Sometimes that care doesn’t have to be in person. We could use our digital technology to reach those communities and provide support. That’ll allow us to to treat a lot of patients where they are,” said Fong.

The Transfer and Operations Center spans 6,000 square feet, and is one of the largest centers of its kind in the nation, equipped with 28 high-definition dashboards on the front wall, two in the center of the room and four hanging monitors toward the back. Large plasma screens display important metrics such as patient vital signs, bed availability, facility capacity, staffing, technology and more.

