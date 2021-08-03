Advertisement

Renown Health opens care traffic control center

The Renown Transfer and Operations Center helps coordinate patient care across northern Nevada.
The Renown Transfer and Operations Center helps coordinate patient care across northern Nevada.(Renown Health)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new Renown Health Transfer and Operations Center is now open. The state-of-the-art facility acts as a traffic control center for patient care and is the first of its kind in the northern Nevada region.

The logistics command center is staffed 24/7 and constantly tracks the movement and needs of patients in the Renown Health system. Director Melanie Morris says the intent is to make sure people get routed to the best possible option for their health care.

“The goal of this room is to get patients to receive the care they need at the right place in the health system spectrum, at the right time and as efficiently as possible,” said Morris.

There are a combination of nurses and non-clinician staff who field calls and help route patients in the Transfer and Operations Center. This includes offering virtual health outreach. Renown Director of Telehealth, Mitchell Fong, says he hopes this center creates more opportunities for people living in rural communities to access the care they need.

“Sometimes that care doesn’t have to be in person. We could use our digital technology to reach those communities and provide support. That’ll allow us to to treat a lot of patients where they are,” said Fong.

The Transfer and Operations Center spans 6,000 square feet, and is one of the largest centers of its kind in the nation, equipped with 28 high-definition dashboards on the front wall, two in the center of the room and four hanging monitors toward the back. Large plasma screens display important metrics such as patient vital signs, bed availability, facility capacity, staffing, technology and more.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department released tis photo of a crash at McCarran boulevard and Airway Drive.
Multi-car crash at McCarran and Airway sends several to hospital
The utility task vehicle that rolled in the Jumbo Grade area above Washoe Valley.
Two taken by Care Flight after off-road rollover
Suspect wanted in connection with carjacking and armed robbery.
Suspect in custody after standoff in Fernley
Krysta Palmer of the United States' pose for a photo after winning bronze medal in women's...
Nevada’s Krysta Palmer scores bronze in Olympic diving
The suspects were caught on home surveillance video.
16-year-old arrested in vehicle burglary spree in Sparks

Latest News

Parents weigh in on return to in-person learning
Parents weigh in on return to in-person learning
Northern NV Medical Center updates its visitation policy
The CHA health center in Sparks recently expanded its facility and its services.
Sparks health center receives upgrades, expands services
Smoke hovers over northern Nevada due to surrounding wildfires.
Local doctor urges Nevadans to stay inside as poor air quality continues