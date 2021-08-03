Advertisement

Reno Police looking for missing woman

The Reno Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in locating Debra Ann Patterson.
The Reno Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in locating Debra Ann Patterson.(Reno Police Department)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:46 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was recently reported missing. According to investigators, Debra Ann Patterson was last seen walking in the area of the Summit Mall wearing a gray and white tank top, blue jeans, flip flops, and carrying a pink purse. Patterson has reportedly been diagnosed with Dementia and is new to Reno.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188, or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department released tis photo of a crash at McCarran boulevard and Airway Drive.
Multi-car crash at McCarran and Airway sends several to hospital
The utility task vehicle that rolled in the Jumbo Grade area above Washoe Valley.
Two taken by Care Flight after off-road rollover
Suspect wanted in connection with carjacking and armed robbery.
Suspect in custody after standoff in Fernley
Krysta Palmer of the United States' pose for a photo after winning bronze medal in women's...
Nevada’s Krysta Palmer scores bronze in Olympic diving
The suspects were caught on home surveillance video.
16-year-old arrested in vehicle burglary spree in Sparks

Latest News

WCSD parents and students have less than a week to prepare for the first day of school.
Back-to-school checklist for WCSD & CCSD students
The Renown Transfer and Operations Center helps coordinate patient care across northern Nevada.
Renown Health opens care traffic control center
The Reno Fire Department works to put out a house fire on Rivolli Ct. in south Reno.
Firefighter injured in south Reno house fire
School Supplies Provided for Foster Kids
School supplies provided for foster kids in Washoe County