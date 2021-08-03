Reno Police looking for missing woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was recently reported missing. According to investigators, Debra Ann Patterson was last seen walking in the area of the Summit Mall wearing a gray and white tank top, blue jeans, flip flops, and carrying a pink purse. Patterson has reportedly been diagnosed with Dementia and is new to Reno.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188, or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

