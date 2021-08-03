Man suffers major injuries in early-morning shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One man suffered major injuries in a shooting early Tuesday in Reno. Police say it happened near Linden and Yori Streets just after midnight.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Investigators say no arrests have been made, but there is no ongoing search for a shooter. No details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

