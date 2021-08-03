Advertisement

Joining Forces: More than 160 citations issued for speeding

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputies issued nearly 300 citations during recent Joining Forces events, and more than half were for drivers who were speeding.

From July 1st through July 12th, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office joined other northern Nevada law enforcement agencies to crack down on speeders.

From July 19th through August 2nd another campaign focused on distracted driving. In both campaigns, speeding drivers were the most significant traffic violations, the sheriff’s office said.

The total number of arrests, citations, assists, and warnings by deputies during these two events was 282.

The total number of speeding violations was 165. The total number of distracted driving violations was 18.

