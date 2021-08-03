Investigators looking for car burglary suspect who stole wallet

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators in Carson City are asking for the public’s help identifying the male suspect who broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet.

It happened July 29, 2021 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. outside the Anytime Fitness on South Carson Street.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect broke a car window, took the victim’s wallet, then used the victim’s bank card just minutes later at the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County.

If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852, Sgt. Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

