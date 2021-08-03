Hot August Nights officially ‘revs up’ in Reno/Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Classic cars, cruises and drag races. Hot August Nights officially kicks off Tuesday in Reno and Sparks after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year we were down,” said classic car owner Matt Ames. “Weren’t able to do it and stuff so everybody is getting anxious. They want to be out here and be able to do it. These cars, we don’t want these cars to be a thing of the past anymore. But it’s getting to the point that the older cars of the generations are going to be gone. So we need to keep this going and this venue here is what’s going to keep it going.”

It’s the 34th year for the event which draws thousands of spectators and participants to northern Nevada annually.

The event begins with raffles and giveaways, followed by classic car displays, Show-and-Shines, a craft fair and the Cruse of Champions at the Atlantis Casino Resort.

There will also be live entertainment on the outdoor stage at the Grand Sierra Resort and in Sparks.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

You can also get free rides on the RTC’s RAPID Virginia and Lincoln Lines, Route 1, and Route 11 starting Tuesday, August 3 through Sunday, August 8, all day, each day in partnership with Hot August Nights.

“This is a great opportunity to try transit with your friends and family to one of the region’s favorite events. With limited parking, everyone can ride these routes FREE and avoid parking hassles to all the event venues in downtown Sparks, downtown Reno, and on the Virginia Street corridor,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.

Organizers estimate the week long event generates over a hundred million dollars for the northern Nevada economy.

