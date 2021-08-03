Advertisement

Firefighter injured in south Reno house fire

The Reno Fire Department works to put out a house fire on Rivolli Ct. in south Reno.
The Reno Fire Department works to put out a house fire on Rivolli Ct. in south Reno.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:44 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a house fire that appears to have started in the garage of a home Monday night. Firefighters were called to a home on Rivolli Court off Veterans Parkway east of the Summit Mall around 5 p.m.

Fire officials say flames were already in the garage when crews arrived on scene, and they quickly spread to the attic. A portion of the roof caved in on the second floor, making the home unlivable. It’s unclear how many people are living in the house. One firefighter is being evaluated for a minor injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

