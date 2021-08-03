CDC: Washoe’s risk of COVID-19 transmission remains high

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County remained on the CDC’s list of counties with high or substantial risk of COVID-19 transmission.

As of August 3, 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties are currently deemed as having substantial or high transmission.

Other counties flagged this week include: Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey (move from low to substantial week over week), and White Pine.

Storey County, which was not listed as having high or substantial risk of transmission last week, is now listed as having a substantial risk of transmission. Health officials said if Storey County maintains a substantial risk or moves to high risk for another week, the more stringent masking requirements, as laid out by the CDC, will go into effect on Friday, August 13.

Esmeralda County is no longer listed as having a high risk level, now categorized as having a low risk of spread. If Esmeralda maintains a low or moderate level of transmission for another week, the mask mandate in Esmeralda County will be lifted on August 13.

State health officials announced the mask directive last week for counties with high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Washoe County Commissioners will hold a special meeting Thursday, August 5 at 10 a.m. to discuss the mask directive and whether or not the county will enforce it against businesses and the general public.

