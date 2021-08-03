Casino guests comply with reinstated mask mandate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From the poker room at the peppermill, to the slots of Bonanza Casino, to the pit at the nugget - the recent spike in COVID cases has resulted in the return of masks in casinos around Washoe County.

“It is private property, so there are times we have to ask them to leave but that’s the worst case scenario and it doesn’t happen very often,” said Nugget marketing director Randy Kennedy.

As we head into Hot August Nights, one of the busiest weeks of the year for all of Reno’s casinos, business, Kennedy says, hasn’t been noticeably affected.

The casinos we talked to said while no one is happy about it, their regulars have still been coming in.

“We have not seen a big fall off in terms of hotel cancellations,” he mention, saying it has been business as usual.

“Anything that we have to do to keep ourselves and our community safe that’s what we’re going to do,” said Martin Amba of Bonanza Casino. So if we have to wear the masks will wear the masks.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.