Black bear injured in Tamarack Fire escapes enclosure

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire...
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A black bear cub rescued after being injured in the Tamarack Fire has escaped his enclosure, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

‘Tamarack’ the bear was being treated at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care when he managed to tunnel under an electric fence in his enclosure and escape.

In a press release, officials urged residents in the South Lake Tahoe area to be aware and help them find the bear so he can continue getting the medical care he needs.

“He is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but we need to locate him as soon as possible. We are asking anyone in the South Lake Tahoe Area—in particular, the areas of Black Bart, Heavenly Valley and Sierra Tract— to be on the lookout.”

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

Officials said he may have bandages on his front paws. He is likely to be active in the evening and nighttime hours, so drivers are asked to slow down. He is likely in a tree or hiding in a small space, officials said.

If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, you are urged to call (530) 577-2273.

