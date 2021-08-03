Back-to-school checklist for WCSD & CCSD students

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County students return to class Monday, August 9.

This report is revealing some of the most important actions parents can take to build a back-to-school checklist.

The meningococcal vaccine and the Tdap are required for all Nevada 7th graders and new students in grades 7 through 12 enrolling in the Washoe County School District if they don’t already have those immunizations.

Click here for required immunizations that must be current for school enrollment.

The Community Health Alliance is hosting back-to-school vaccine clinics for children five and older.

The clinic is offering free or low-cost vaccines including Tdap, MMR, and more.

They will also offer the Pfizer Covid Vaccine for kids 12 and older with an adult present.

Click here for clinic times and locations.

There is no need to worry about providing lunch for your child this year.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act will provide free meals for all Washoe County School students for the 2021-2022 school year.

By completing the free/reduced meal application your family may be eligible to receive assistance with wifi, SAT and/or high school testing fees.

Click here for free and reduced meals.

If you’re not sure whether your family can provide the basics for your children, the Family Resource Center might be able to help.

It’s a safe and friendly place for guidance.

You can learn the dates like the timing of key events like fall break or important testing events by referring to the Washoe County School District 2021-2022 school calendar.

Click here to learn whether your child can ride the bus, where your child’s bus stop will be, or the time he or she should be there. Once the link is pressed just type in your address for the key information.

Also, there will be no hybrid learning model during the upcoming school year, but there is an option for students not ready to go back into the classroom five days a week.

”We are taking our North Star School, which was our online school for several years and so that’s going to be our distance learning plan,” said Washoe County School District Superintendent, Dr. Kristen McNeill.

Prepare to place a mask on your child’s face before sending him or her to school.

They will be required for all students and staff inside school buildings.

There is a back-to-school expo for all Washoe County students and their parents Saturday, August 7 at Meadowood Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. if you’re immunocompromised and from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for everyone else.

The expo will include school calendar information, resources for families, and open jobs in the district.

Back-to-School Orientation and Sneak Preview Information

With the first day of school fast approaching, August 16,

Carson City School District students return to school Monday, August 16 and pre-K classes are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 23.

Carson High School (CHS), 1111 North Saliman Road, (775) 283-1600, Mr. Bob Chambers, Principal, 7:40 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.

Carson High School will host “Senator Kick-Off” Monday, August 9, meet outside the North Entrance:

· Seniors 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

· Juniors 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

· Sophomores 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m.

CHS Senator Kick-Off and Parking Distribution

· Students must have updates in Infinite Campus completed

· Parking Permits $20.00 (requires payment + application)

· Cash or check payments – complete the form, attach payment and turn in at Senator Kick-Off or at the CHS Finance Office when school resumes

If parents have updated their student’s information in Infinite Campus, students will be able to pick up their class schedule, check out a Chromebook and purchase a parking space. They will also be able purchase a Student Body Card (SBC) sticker (required for all extra-curricular activities – free entry into home games and discounted dance tickets), pre-order yearbooks, etc. Login to the Infinite Campus Parent Portal to review and update student/family information. Contact Lavon Sollberger at lsollberger@carson.k12.nv.us or (775) 283-1838 for additional assistance.

CHS Freshman/New Student Orientation will be held Tuesday, August 10, 8:00 – 12:00 p.m., meeting outside the North Entrance. All parents must update their student’s Infinite Campus information, which includes annual permission and consent forms. Parents will not be allowed to accompany students to freshman orientation. The orientation will allow students to receive their schedule, Chromebook, take a mini tour of the school and listen to a short message from administration. CHS requests that students arrive a few minutes before their scheduled start time and be prepared to be there for one hour.

· Last Names A-D: 8:00 a.m.

· Last Names E-K: 9:00 a.m.

· Last Names L-Q: 10:00 a.m.

· Last Names R-Z: 11:00 a.m.

If for some reason students are unable to attend at their scheduled time slot, please contact Shanell Cavener at scavener@carson.k12.nv.us, to schedule a time that works best. Updated information about orientation will be posted on www.carsonhigh.com. Please check the website before arriving, in the event facemasks are required. Go to https://bit.ly/CHSenatorsWelcome for a virtual welcome to CHS and links to helpful information.

· P.E. Uniforms $25.00

· Student Body Card Stickers $25.00

· Parking Permits $20.00

· Yearbooks $85.00

Student Pictures - Student pictures will be taken on Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2; additional information will be sent home with students.

Carson Middle School, 1140 West King St., (775) 283-2800, Mr. Dan Sadler, Principal, 7:45 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Carson Middle School (CMS) “Back-to-School Sneak Preview” at Carson Middle School.

· 6th Grade: Wednesday, August 11, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

· 7th and 8th Grade: Thursday, August 12, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Students must be accompanied by a parent. All parents must update their student’s Infinite Campus information, which includes annual permission and consent forms; i.e., computer usage, field trips, etc., in order to receive a schedule. Computers and assistance will be available during the “Sneak Preview” for any parent that has not registered or completed their update. There will be a variety of information stations: student schedules, lockers, transportation and sports. Items available for purchase include yearbooks and CMS PTA membership.

Eagle Valley Middle School, 4151 East Fifth Street, (775) 283-2600, Dr. Lee Conley, Principal, 7:45 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Eagle Valley Middle School “Back-to-School Bootcamp” in the main Gym, main entrance.

· 6th Grade: Thursday, August 12, 3:00-4:30 p.m.

· 7th and 8th Grade: Thursday, August 12, 4:30-6:00 p.m.

The purpose is to distribute student schedules, pick-up Chromebooks, pay for PE clothes, gather information about school sports and other activities and pay any applicable fees. Make sure Infinite Campus updates are completed prior to attending. There will be NO assistance available for updates. If updates are not completed prior to attending, schedules will not be available. If assistance is needed, call 283-2600. Upper basketball court area will be available for overflow parking, if necessary.

Other important districtwide Back-To-School dates to calendar include the following. Please note dates and times are subject to change.

· Aug. 13: Seeliger Elementary School Kindergarten Meet & Greet, 2:00 p.m.

Empire Elementary School Meet & Greet, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Bordewich Bray Elementary School Meet & Greet/ Back-to-School Night, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Fremont Elementary School Back-To-School Open House and PTA Ice Cream Social, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Fritsch Elementary School Back-to-School PTA Ice Cream Social, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

· Aug. 19: Seeliger Elementary School Open House, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

· Aug. 26: Empire Elementary School Meet & Greet, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Mark Twain Elementary School Back-To-School, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

· Sept. 13: Carson High School Open House, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

· Sept. 16: Carson Middle School Open House, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

· Sept. 22: Pioneer Academy (1-12) Open House/Parent Night, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

· Sept. 23: Fritsch Elementary School Open House/Parent Night, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Carson City School District offers public education to approximately 7,600 students throughout Carson City. The district includes 6 elementary schools, 2 middle schools, 1 alternative high school and 1 comprehensive high school. Carson City School District boasts many successes including impressive graduation rates, strict safety measures, programs for gifted students and advanced-placement classes, among several others. In a joint venture with Western Nevada College, the Carson City School District Jump Start College program allows students to complete their senior year of high school and freshman year of college simultaneously. For more information, visit carsoncityschools.com.

