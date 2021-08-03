Back To School: New meal features for WCSD

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some relief for parents when it comes to their students’ lunches this school year which begins in less than a week.

Thanks to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, all Washoe County students will receive free meals during the entire school year.

This extra help comes at a pivotal time for Nutritional Services at the district.

After following state and federal nutrition guidelines, Washoe will be making healthy choices for kids with student success in mind.

Washoe County will continue to serve foods like lean proteins, several daily options of fruits and vegetables, reduced sodium foods, along with many more choices.

“We are increasing our menu selection, so for example we are adding an additional entree as well as providing additional fruits and vegetables for each meal,” said Shirley Kakousky, Director Of WCSD Nutritional Services.

Parents who complete the free/reduced meal application can become eligible to receive further assistance with Wi-Fi or any high school testing fees.

For additional WCSD meal information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.