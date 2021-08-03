Advertisement

11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:40 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review,” he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department released tis photo of a crash at McCarran boulevard and Airway Drive.
Multi-car crash at McCarran and Airway sends several to hospital
The utility task vehicle that rolled in the Jumbo Grade area above Washoe Valley.
Two taken by Care Flight after off-road rollover
Suspect wanted in connection with carjacking and armed robbery.
Suspect in custody after standoff in Fernley
Krysta Palmer of the United States' pose for a photo after winning bronze medal in women's...
Nevada’s Krysta Palmer scores bronze in Olympic diving
Jeannie Kim holds her popular bacon and eggs breakfast at her restaurant in San Francisco on...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
The Reno Fire Department works to put out a house fire on Rivolli Ct. in south Reno.
Firefighter injured in south Reno house fire
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
School Supplies Provided for Foster Kids
School supplies provided for foster kids in Washoe County